Attila Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440,580.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Attila has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $54.92 million and $440,580.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

