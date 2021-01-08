aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $3.97. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 333,037 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

