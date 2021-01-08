Audius Price Tops $0.18 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Audius has a total market cap of $21.57 million and $2.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.