Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.