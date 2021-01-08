Auroracoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $383.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $383.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,843.79 or 0.99451376 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

