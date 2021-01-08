AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

ACQ stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.93. 39,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.39. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.04.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.