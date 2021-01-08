AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
ACQ stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.93. 39,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.39. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.04.
About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
