Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 6.1%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.34 and last traded at $105.05. Approximately 1,037,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 737,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 6.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Autohome by 18.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 407,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

