Autonio 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $134,251.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $134,251.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

