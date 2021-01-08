Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Trading Down 11%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)’s share price dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 1,380,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,197,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

XLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

