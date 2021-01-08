Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Shares Gap Down to $144.00

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.00, but opened at $131.50. Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at $137.15, with a volume of 1,701,990 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

In other Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) news, insider Alastair Smith sold 248,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £447,377.40 ($584,501.44).

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

