Avalanche Price Hits $5.31 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00013040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $408.63 million and approximately $80.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

