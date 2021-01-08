Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Shares Down 0%

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.15. Approximately 5,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.