Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 18429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
