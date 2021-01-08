Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 18429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

