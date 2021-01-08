Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Achieves $683,309.98

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $683,309.98 and $96,773.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

