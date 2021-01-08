Aventus (AVT) Trading 64.4% Higher This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Aventus has a market cap of $911,337.59 and $81,644.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00274478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.39 or 0.02664976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.