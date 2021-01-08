Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

