Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVA. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Avista by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

