Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 39,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

