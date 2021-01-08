Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Impinj accounts for approximately 0.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $843,672. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $989.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

