Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,520 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 1.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of LIT stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $72.83.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

