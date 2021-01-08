Axel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 191,000 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,313,000. Unity Software accounts for about 9.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,194,000.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Wedbush initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

