Axel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.7% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,057.27.

Shopify stock traded up $22.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,182.07. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,713. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,900.84, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,095.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,018.78. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.