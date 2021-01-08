Axel Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.01. The stock had a trading volume of 291,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,181. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

