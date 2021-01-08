Axel Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $265.24. 775,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,257,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The firm has a market cap of $755.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

