Axel Capital Management LLC Invests $5.55 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. C3.ai accounts for 1.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

AI stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,837. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.