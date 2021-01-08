Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.1% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

CAT stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $192.62. 102,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

