Axel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Asana comprises about 0.7% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 38,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.