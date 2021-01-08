Axel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,262. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.