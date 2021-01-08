Axel Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 3.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.88. The company had a trading volume of 315,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $243.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.81 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

