Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,436,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,652,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

