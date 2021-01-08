B. Riley Comments on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 673.92 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $754,949.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

