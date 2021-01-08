B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

