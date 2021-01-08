B. Riley Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $51.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

NYSE LB opened at $46.40 on Friday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

