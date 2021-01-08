B. Riley Weighs in on Lincoln National Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

LNC stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

