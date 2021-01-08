B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 793.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,766 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

