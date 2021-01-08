B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 13,777,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,833,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

