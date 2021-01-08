BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.58 million and $176,095.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.