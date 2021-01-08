Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

