BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.95. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 7,236 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

