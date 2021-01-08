BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 20.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) shares dropped 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

About BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.