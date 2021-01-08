Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.03.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.58.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.