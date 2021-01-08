Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $227.72 and last traded at $220.78, with a volume of 190727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.89.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

