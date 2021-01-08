Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

