Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 57,442 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.