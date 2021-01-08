Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 57,442 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.