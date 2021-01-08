Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 28,516,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,041,369. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

