Bank of America Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,013.48 ($39.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

