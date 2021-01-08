Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 9th Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 44,575,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,185,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

