Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Down 0.5%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

