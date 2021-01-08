Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $82.51 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $914,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

