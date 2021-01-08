Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BOH opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 116,344 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

